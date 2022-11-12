ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for someone suspected of robbing a bank. Officials said the robbery took place Saturday morning.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Albuquerque Police Department (APD) alleged a bank robbery took place at Bank of the West on Eubank Boulevard Northeast Saturday morning around 9:45 a.m.

They reported a man came into the bank, demanded money verbally, and implied he had a weapon. The teller handed over some money, but the amount is not disclosed. The man was last seen running east on Snow Heights.

The man is described as around 6 feet tall, thick build, Caucasian with neck tattoos, buzzed or shaved head, brown beard, and a deep voice. He was seen in a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black mask, and purple gloves.

The FBI said they are offering up to $2,000 in rewards for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Tips can be submitted to this website, or the public can call 1-800-CALL-FBI.