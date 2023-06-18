ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help finding three men. They suspect those men robbed an ATM on Thursday.

The FBI said one of the men came up behind a staff member who was working on the machine and forced him away around 2:30 p.m.

The man wore a black hat, white gloves, and a mask. All three men are around the same height of 5’6.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 leading to their arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI or Crime Stoppers.