FBI, Albuquerque police investigate attempted bank robbery

The FBI and Albuquerque Police are searching for at least two men who attempted to rob a Bank of Albuquerque on Coors on Wed. Dec. 16, 2020. The main suspect is pictured. (courtesy FBI)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and the FBI report they are looking for at least two men who tried to rob a northwest Albuquerque bank on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Authorities say the incident happened at the Bank of Albuquerque on Coors Blvd. around 3:45 p.m.

The FBI states that an unknown man entered the branch but was told that transactions would have to be handled at the drive-thru window. The suspect reportedly walked to the window and handed the teller a demand note.

Authorities say the teller didn’t give money to the suspect who left in a vehicle with at least one other man. The vehicle is said to have traveled north on Coors.

The main suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 20s, is between five-feet nine-inches tall and six-feet-one inch tall, has a thin build and dark hair and eyes. The suspect was wearing a dark hooded jacket with the word “Swoosh” in white on the right sleeve, a light-colored surgical mask, a light-colored t-shirt, blue jeans, and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about this attempted robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI reports that bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. According to authorities, the use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.

