ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Zuber, the man who tried to conceal his one-year-old daughter’s drowning in 2018, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Thursday. Zuber and Monique Romero left their one-year-old daughter and her two-year-old sister unattended in a bathtub.

When Zuber and Romero returned to check on the children, the one-year-old was dead from an apparent drowning. Zuber tried to conceal the death, by burying the child in a backyard. Zuber was sentenced to 16 years in prison, he is already serving time for a federal crime.