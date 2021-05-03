Father says daughter’s death in I-25 crash could have been prevented

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who police said drove drunk and crashed along I-25, killing two children, is out of the hospital and now behind bars. One of those children was 23-year-old Alexis Martinez’s own daughter. Now, the girl’s father said he believes his daughter would still be alive if CYFD had stepped in months ago.

The father of seven-year-old Amariah Moya’s shared a video with News 13 that he said was posted by her mother on Facebook Live in November. He said he always felt like something like this would happen.

Martinez is behind bars Monday night after police said she drove drunk with a friend and four kids in the car, then crashed into a concrete barrier along I-25 in late March. Two of those kids died. One of them was Martinez’s daughter, Amariah.

New video shows that this is not the first time Martinez has allegedly driven while intoxicated with Amariah in the car. Video shared with News 13 shows Martinez drinking, getting into the car with Amariah in the front seat, smoking, and driving.

Amariah’s father, Joseph Moya, said he reported the Facebook live video to CYFD when he said it was posted in November. He said CYFD told him they showed the video to APD who then said there wasn’t enough evidence to do anything about it, according to Moya. Moya also claimed that CYFD then closed the case despite CYFD telling him that there were more complaints from others about Martinez.

Moya said he blamed CYFD for his daughter’s death, which he believes could have been prevented. News 13 asked CYFD about this. They said all they can confirm is that CYFD is conducting a formal fatality investigation and will release a summary when they can.

Moya said he also places blame on APD. An APD spokesperson told News 13 that in November, a CYFD investigator called police and asked for help because she was afraid Martinez would take off. However, by the time officers got to Martinez’s appointment, the CYFD employee was gone. Moya said he was fighting to get full custody of Amariah, but the pandemic slowed the court process down. He said CYFD contacted him right after his daughter’s death, but he has not been able to get a hold of anyone there since.