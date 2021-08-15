Father of middle school murder suspect has history of shooting near a school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the father of the 13-year-old boy accused of killing a classmate with the father’s gun at an Albuquerque middle school. On August 13, police arrested 13-year-old Juan Saucedo Jr. at Washington Middle School on a murder charge.

Juan’s father, Juan Saucedo Senior, reportedly told police Juan took his gun from home. And this isn’t the first time the Saucedo family has brought a gun near a school.

Back in April 2018, KRQE reported there was a feud-turned-shooting between Saucedo Senior and another father in the pick-up line of Highland High School, just off of school property. Court documents and police lapel video revealed that mean looks and a confrontation escalated to Saucedo throwing a punch, while the other man grabbed a baseball bat, and Saucedo then grabbing a metal pole. It eventually ended with Saucedo shooting and injuring the other man in the hand and thigh. At the time, Albuquerque Police seemed certain that both men would face charges.

“There’s a dueling charge, it’s rarely used, a dueling charge – ‘felony public affray’ – meaning that when you get involved in a fight on a public street and you bring weapons involved, it kicks up to a felony level,” said Ofc. Simon Drobik, who worked at the Albuquerque Police Dept. at the time.

But the District Attorney’s Office never filed any charges saying both men were culpable but had valid self-defense claims. The DA’s office said he also couldn’t be charged with bringing a weapon on school grounds because they weren’t on the school campus.

KRQE also reported that Saucedo and his wife Luz Saucedo, who was present at the 2018 shooting, were also the subjects of a civil personal injury lawsuit for a fight at Zuni Elementary in November 2015. That case was later dismissed.

In a statement, APD Chief Harold Medina said: