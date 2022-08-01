CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Doña Ana County father is facing charges after his three-year-old accidentally shot herself with his gun. Deputies say the gun was left on an entertainment center in a Chapparal home.
According to a criminal complaint, Jesus Gamboa was in the bathroom when the girl grabbed the gun and shot herself in the neck. She died. Gamboa is charged with reckless child abuse resulting in death and being a felon with a gun.