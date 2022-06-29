BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Daniel Montano and his Eligius Montano faced a judge on federal charges for an alleged robbery, chase, and two attempted carjackings. The two are accused of robbing the Metro PCS store on Main Street in Belen back in April. Police say they forced the employees, including one of which was pregnant, to face the wall with their hands up insinuating they had a gun.

The duo then led police on a chase all the way to Los Lunas. Police say they tried unsuccessfully to carjack the drivers on I-25 after their vehicle was disabled using stop sticks. Daniel Montano was previously accused of kidnapping his other son at gunpoint and shooting his mother’s boyfriend.