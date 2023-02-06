ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking for the father whose daughter was left alone on a city bus to be locked up until trial. It comes after he racked up a new domestic violence charge.

Police say Nicholas Clinton was drunk when he lost the 5-year-old girl back on December 5 which prompted an Amber alert. She ended up spending 13 hours on a bus before she was finally found.

Clinton was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer during that search but was released from custody. He had an arrest warrant for missing a court date, and he was arrested last week when police say he threw his wife up against a wall.

Prosecutors are now asking Clinton to be locked up until trial in the child abuse case saying he was a history of substance abuse and previous criminal charges in Arizona, including domestic violence. The motion does not mention the new domestic violence charge.