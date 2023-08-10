NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Tsayatoh man accused of abducting his four children in 2021 pled guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced Thursday.

Rumaldo Peshlakai, 43, a member of the Navajo Nation, was involved in a domestic dispute at a home in Tsayatoh on Sept. 23, 2021, according to court documents. Peshlaki allegedly took off with his four children and multiple guns and ammunition in a vehicle which triggered an Amber Alert on the Navajo Nation.

Police officers who responded to the dispute say Peshlakai threatened to shoot at them if “officers tried to stop him.” Peshlakai later called authorities to give them the location of the children who were unharmed. Peshlakai was arrested in Gallup on Sept. 24, 2021.

Law enforcement later traced Peshlakai’s steps and unearthed a gun case that Peshlakai had buried while evading police, according to the news release from the U.S. Depart of Justice. The case reportedly contained a rifle, two pistols, and ammunition. In an interview with investigators, Peshlakai allegedly claimed not to know the location of any firearms and denied possessing them at all.

Peshlakai was previously convicted in 2001 of assault by striking, beating or wounding and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and in 2006 for being a felon in possession of ammunition. He will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled. At sentencing, Peshlakai faces up to 10 years in prison.