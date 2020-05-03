APD: Fight led to deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place near Copper and Wyoming on Saturday.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports the incident happened on the 400 block of General Somervell. Police say multiple calls came in around 7:30 p.m. stating that a fight between multiple people was in progress at Hawthorn Elementary Park and reported shots had been fired.

Police say one person was found a short distance away from the park with a gunshot wound. The individual died form their injuries and has yet to be identified by police.

Homicide detectives were at the scene Sunday interviewing possible witnesses. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss