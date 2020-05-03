APD: Fight led to deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place near Copper and Wyoming on Saturday.
The Albuquerque Police Department reports the incident happened on the 400 block of General Somervell. Police say multiple calls came in around 7:30 p.m. stating that a fight between multiple people was in progress at Hawthorn Elementary Park and reported shots had been fired.
Police say one person was found a short distance away from the park with a gunshot wound. The individual died form their injuries and has yet to be identified by police.
Homicide detectives were at the scene Sunday interviewing possible witnesses. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.
