ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened early Sunday morning at Coors and the westbound off-ramp. They say a woman was struck around 1:30 a.m. while walking on the interstate.

Police say the vehicle left the scene and there is currently no further information on the vehicle. The woman died at the scene. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.