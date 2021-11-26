Fatal DWI suspect has first day in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 19-year-old charged in a deadly DWI crash made his first court appearance Friday. Casino Salazar is accused of driving drunk and running into a GMC Saturday night near Morris and Montgomery.

The other driver, Kevin Barton, was killed. He had just left with his three dogs to pick up dinner for him and his wife.

Officers say they found liquor bottles, guns, and marijuana inside Salazar’s vehicle. That arrest came days after he was accused of driving drunk and crashing another vehicle in Roswell.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep Salazar in custody until his trial. Salazar will remain in custody for now until a District Court judge rules on the pretrial detention motion.