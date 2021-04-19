BCSO investigates double homicide following South Valley crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Traffic has reopened on Coors Blvd. between Arenal Rd. and Huseman Pl. SW as the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigates a fatal rollover crash Monday evening that has since been deemed a double homicide.

BCSO said in a news release that at approximately 6:20 p.m., deputies were called to 1932 Coors Blvd SW in front of Valley Fence Co. in reference to a rollover crash. Authorities report deputies located two unidentifiable male subjects dead on the scene from gunshot wounds.

BCSO says witnesses said that a white sedan, occupied by two to three male subjects. BCSO says just before deputies were called, the Albuquerque Police Department received calls in the area of 98th and Gibson of a white vehicle shooting at a dark-colored vehicle. BCSO says it’s unclear if it was a road rage incident.

“It was reported by witnesses on scene that a white sedan had fired several rounds at the crashed vehicle after it had already rolled over so two separate incidents of shots fired, so we’re not sure when those subjects were actually hit with gunfire,” said Jayme Fuller with BCSO.

BCSO is asking any witnesses and anyone who might have video of the incident to contact Detective Carroll at 505-263-5617 or by email at ccarroll@bernco.gov.