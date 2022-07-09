CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead and a home with a huge hole in it. Officers say they were called to Connelly Street around 1:00 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

While they were on the way, they got another call about a truck crashing into a nearby home. The Clovis Fire Department got to the scene and removed a man from the truck and while rendering first aid, he noticed he had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. The victim has not been identified. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Clovis police.