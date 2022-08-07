FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police say a kidnapping that put the community on edge did not actually happen. Earlier this week, a woman told Farmington police that someone in a black van had kidnapped her on Monday.

They say they were uncertain of the validity of what she told them and were actively investigating the situation. “The police almost always need time and distance. Time and distance always allows us to make better decisions and to check facts and to have a better idea of what really happened. In today’s social media world, the demand for answers is almost immediate, especially in something as sensational as this,” said Chief Steve Hebbe with the Farmington Police Department.

Police say the woman will not be charged and that she is receiving treatment.