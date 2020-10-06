Farmington teen gets 2-year sentence in fatal shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington teen has been sentenced for shooting and killing another teen. Last December, 16-year-old Elijah Chavez was shot in the back while riding in a car with friends.

Chavez’ dad says he was throwing up and when he checked on him the next morning he was dead. The parents learned he had been shot and suffered internal bleeding but his friends didn’t take him to the hospital.

The then 15-year-old Xavion Montano was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and negligent use of a deadly weapon. He as sentenced to two years in juvenile detention.

