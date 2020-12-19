Farmington teen facing charges after crashing into police unit

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen is facing charges after crashing into a Farmington Police unit. Police say the truck ran a stop sign. Two juveniles and the 18-year-old driver, Riley Hickman, took off running but witnesses helped lead police to where they were.

Both Lieutenants are okay. Officials say Hickman is charged with DWI, along with several other traffic offenses including leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.

Latest Crime News