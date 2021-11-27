Farmington shooting victim’s condition unknown

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The TSA says it is confiscating a record number of guns this holiday season. Of course, guns cannot be in a carry-on and should never be loaded but TSA is reporting a 20-year high in the number of weapons that have been confiscated.

Last Saturday, holiday travelers in Atlanta scrambled to get out of the way after a passenger who had been pulled aside for a secondary screening of his carry-on lunged for a loaded gun in his luggage. Three people were injured and that man is still missing.