Farmington shooting victim’s condition unknown

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say one person was injured in a shooting in Farmington. The victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Westland Park.

That person’s condition is unknown and it’s unclear if there are any suspects. The park is closed while police are investigating.

