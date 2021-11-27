Farmington shooting victim’s condition unknown

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say one person was injured in a shooting in Farmington. The victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Westland Park.
That person’s condition is unknown and it’s unclear if there are any suspects. The park is closed while police are investigating.