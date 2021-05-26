Farmington Police search for tips in 2017 cold case

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eugene Harrison (courtesy Farmington Police Dept.)

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a cold case investigation. FPD reports that Eugene Harrison was murdered on the Riverwalk behind the old Red Lion Hotel near Scott Ave. and E. Broadway Ave. on July 12, 2017.

Authorities believe an individual left before officers arrived at the scene and that they may have critical information to the investigation. Police and Harrison’s family are now asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call detectives at 505-599-1068 or 505-599-1005.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES