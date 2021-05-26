Farmington Police search for tips in 2017 cold case

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a cold case investigation. FPD reports that Eugene Harrison was murdered on the Riverwalk behind the old Red Lion Hotel near Scott Ave. and E. Broadway Ave. on July 12, 2017.

Authorities believe an individual left before officers arrived at the scene and that they may have critical information to the investigation. Police and Harrison’s family are now asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call detectives at 505-599-1068 or 505-599-1005.