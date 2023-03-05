FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police need the public’s help finding a suspect.
The department posted to Facebook, saying they’d like to speak with him about shoplifting that took place at a Best Buy store.
If you recognize him or the license plate on the vehicle shown in this article, you’re encouraged to reach out to Farmington police.