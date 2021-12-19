Farmington Police search for man who stole car with $6,000 worth of toys in it

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police are looking for the man they say swiped a van full of Salvation Army donations. Police say on Tuesday, a Salvation Army employee was shopping inside the Walmart on East Main St. for more toys.

That’s when 37-year-old Anthony Crespin allegedly took off with their white van with about $6,000 worth of toys inside. He is said to frequent Farmington and Bernalillo. If you know where he is, you’re asked to call police.

