Farmington Police search for information on multiple vandalism cases

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department is asking the public for information regarding multiple property damage cases. The department states that numerous similar damage reports have been received to parked vehicles and buildings since March 1, 2020.

According to authorities, the damage appears to be caused by subjects shooting a bb gun or airsoft pellet gun from a vehicle. Police report detectives are canvassing areas where damages are reported for evidence and leads.

Farmington Police say the property damage is mostly occuring in the neighborhoods near Sunset Avenue although it has happened in other areas as well. Farmington detectives ask residents who have a home or business security camera to check their footage for possible suspect information.

Residents can file property damage reports by calling dispatch or through FPD’s online reporting system. Authorities say each online report is reviewed by a Detective Division sergeant in addition to any attached photos and videos.

The reports are then assigned to a detective accordingly. Anyone with information and tips can call the Farmington Police Tip Line at 505-599-1068.