Farmington Police say they foiled a school shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department says they foiled a school shooting. Now, two students are facing charges.

Story continues below:

Police say last Friday, a school resource officer was called to the principal’s office about a 15-year-old student, suspected of planning a school shooting. They say the student had drawn a map of the school and wrote plans for that shooting with specific dates and items they needed.

Police say they later identified a 15-year-old girl also involved and possibly another student. The two students now face charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES