Farmington Police say they foiled a school shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department says they foiled a school shooting. Now, two students are facing charges.

Police say last Friday, a school resource officer was called to the principal’s office about a 15-year-old student, suspected of planning a school shooting. They say the student had drawn a map of the school and wrote plans for that shooting with specific dates and items they needed.

Police say they later identified a 15-year-old girl also involved and possibly another student. The two students now face charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.