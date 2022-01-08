Farmington police officer shot, wounded; suspect sought

by: The Associated Press

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A Farmington police officer was shot and wounded Friday night by a DWI suspect who remained at large, police said. Law enforcement officers from several agencies, including police and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams, set up a perimeter and conducted a search but no immediate arrest was made, the Farmington Daily Times reported.

The officer was hospitalized in good condition in good spirits, Police Chief Steve Hebbe said. “The suspect produced a gun and fired at our officer,” Hebbe said in a video posted on social media. “Obviously we’re looking feverishly for the suspect.”

No identities were released.

“This is what our officers face. These are the dangers they face,” Hebbe said in the video. “So right now you’ve got dozens of officers out… searching for the suspect, trying to find somebody who’s already shot at our guy, and who already hit our officer, and we’re just lucky that he wasn’t killed.”

