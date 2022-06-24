FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department is investigating an incident Thursday night where an officer fired his weapon after being with with a car.

Police say an officer with FPD pulled over a vehicle near the 1000 block of Sullivan Ave. The driver tried to get away and struck the officer with the car according to police. FPD says during the incident the officer fired his weapon. Police were able to find the car near 11th St. and Tucker Ave.

The officer was treated for minor injuries by paramedics and the two people inside the care were not injured. FPD says the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at (505) 599-1068.