Farmington Police: Man threw explosives before officers shot, wounded him

Crime

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department says a man threw explosives at officers before they shot and wounded him. FPD says officers responded to reports of an armed man breaking into apartments and assaulting residents near Broadway and Main Wednesday morning.

When police arrived, the man barricaded himself inside an apartment in the 1000 block of Glade Lane and began breaking out the windows. FPD says while they were trying to negotiate with him, the man then tossed a gun and magazine out of one of the broken windows and started to pour gasoline over himself and the inside of the apartment.  FPD says the man threw a bottle of gas at officers, then later a Molotov cocktail.

Officers open fire and the man was transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center. No one else was hurt. A task force with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and is asking any witnesses to call the Sheriff’s Office at 505-334-6107.

