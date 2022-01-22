Farmington police make arrest in overnight shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – One man has been arrested after an overnight shooting in Farmington. Police say they were sent out about 1:00 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of shots near north Butler and Orchard Homes.

As officers arrived, they heard another gunshot and arrested a man who was trying to leave the area. During their search, police found a man who had died from a gunshot. Police have not released the names of anyone involved.