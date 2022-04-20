FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police are investigating a shooting over the weekend that left 20-year-old Zachary Reid dead. Officers were dispatched just before noon to reports of a shooting involving three men.

Officers made contact with 26-year-old Darien Hoffman, who reported the shooting, and 56-year-old Ellsworth “Scott” Reid. Detectives say that Scott and Zach Reid approached Hoffman as he returned home and the men got into an argument. The argument got physical and Hoffman tried to drive away, injuring Scott Reid.

Zachary Reid then approached Hoffman’s car and shots were fired. Zachary was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Scott was also taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. Farmington Police are still investigating what happened and anyone with information is asked to call the FPD tip line at 505-599-1068.