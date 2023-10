FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department is investigating a shooting after finding a man with several gunshot wounds. Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near Gooding Lane and Main Street in west Farmington. The man was transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center but died a short time later.

The identity of the man has not been released pending notification to his next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 505-599-1068.