FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police have identified the man shot and killed by officers Saturday, April 9. Police say they came across 21-year-old Charlie Thompson in a parking lot. They say he was wanted for several felony charges, including four counts of child abuse.

Police say he took off and when officers tried to pull him over, he got out of his vehicle. They say Thompson pulled out a gun and refused to put it down. According to police he motioned the gun toward officers and two officers opened fire.

Thompson was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center where he later died. No officers were injured.