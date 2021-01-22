Farmington Police arrest suspected arsonist

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police arrested a man they believe is behind a string of arsons. Daryl Levi, 38, is accused of intentionally causing five dumpster fires on January 11. A fire battalion chief spotted Levi in the area of Laguna Avenue and Animas Street Thursday and notified police.

In one month, between mid-December and mid-January, Farmington had 13 dumpster fires and one car fire. According to an FPD Facebook post, Levi was transported to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. Police are still investigating nine of them. If you have any information, call the Farmington Police Tip Line at 505-599-1068.