Farmington Police arrest suspected arsonist

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police arrested a man they believe is behind a string of arsons. Daryl Levi, 38, is accused of intentionally causing five dumpster fires on January 11. A fire battalion chief spotted Levi in the area of Laguna Avenue and Animas Street Thursday and notified police.

In one month, between mid-December and mid-January, Farmington had 13 dumpster fires and one car fire. According to an FPD Facebook post, Levi was transported to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. Police are still investigating nine of them. If you have any information, call the Farmington Police Tip Line at 505-599-1068.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES