Farmington police arrest man in fatal shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police have a man in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday night. The Farmington Police Department reports 45-year-old Johnny Davidson was arrested on Friday morning.

Police say Farmington officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of W. Main St. and Airport Dr. around 7:53 p.m. Authorities say a man, later identified as Davidson, had called 911 to report he had just shot a man.

Officers discovered a man with a single gunshot wound to his chest and medics transported him to San Juan Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Davidson was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and shooting from a motor vehicle.

He has been booked at the San Juan County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department Detective Division at 505-599-1005 or 505-599-1068.

