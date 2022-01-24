Farmington Police arrest 3 men accused of having, sharing child porn

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Three men are facing charges for having child porn following a sweeping investigation in Farmington. According to the Farmington Police Department, Jarrod Velasquez, Dennis Showers and Raymond Stallings all had explicit images or videos of children on their devices. They believe some content depicted children younger than five.

Investigators say Velasquez and Showers admitted to sharing the material on the messaging app, Kik. When officers showed up to search Stallings home, they say he had barricaded himself inside and tried to destroy his computer. It took hours of negotiations before he surrendered. There is no indication the suspects were involved in making the pornographic material. All three are charged with the sexual exploitation of children.