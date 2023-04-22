FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police have arrested two juveniles. They said they were involved in auto burglaries Friday night.

While investigating, officers found blood on some of the vehicles that were broken into. They also said two guns were stolen.

On Saturday morning, officers were sent to the Animus Valley Mall to investigate two juveniles.

Police said one was found to have blood down the front of their pants and the other had a gun.

The mall was locked down after one of the juveniles fled, but both were eventually caught.

Two stolen guns were recovered, and police said they learned the two had stolen another vehicle, crashed it near a golf course, and fled.

Information about this case can be reported by calling the nonemergency dispatch at 505-334-6622.