Farmington man sentenced to over eight years in sex abuse case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man was sentenced on August 25 in federal court to eight years and six months for the sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country. Officials say Larry Nathaniel, 65, committed the offense in the family home of the victim in San Juan County on the Navajo Nation on February 24, 2019.

A press release states Nathaniel pleaded guilty on February 2, 2021. Officials say Nathaniel held down the victim by the arm and touched her genitalia. At the time of the abuse, the victim was 10 years old.

Following Nathaniel’s release from prison, he will have five years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

