FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man has been convicted of killing his life-long friend after she let him stay with her. In December 2021, Thomas Howard was staying with Roberta Baier when he told police he snapped after Baier turned his seven dogs over to the Farmington animal shelter and strangled her to death.

Howard fled to Chicago where he was arrested in February 2022. He was found guilty of second-degree murder. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on December 11.