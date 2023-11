FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man facing federal charges will stay behind bars until his trial. Hanson Tsosie is accused of killing one person and injuring two others in September 2021. Tsosie is facing multiple charges including one count of murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm among other charges.

Tsosie will stay behind bars until trial. A trial date has not yet been set.