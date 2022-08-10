FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Allen Anthony Gonzales, 46, of Farmington was charged with federal firearms violations on August 1. According to a criminal complaint, Gonzales’ residence was searched by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on July 22.

During that search, officials found 26 guns and a large amount of ammunition. Gonzales had previously been convicted of multiple felonies in California, including voluntary manslaughter, armed robbery, writing fraudulent checks, domestic violence, and possession of a controlled substance. He can’t possess firearms because of these convictions.

Gonzales will remain in custody until his trial, which has not been scheduled yet. Gonzales faces up to 10 years in prison.