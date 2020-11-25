Farmington man facing child porn charges

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of a video game lounge in Farmington is facing child pornography charges. San Juan County Deputies arrested 47-year-old, Christopher Roske, for allegedly downloading and sharing images of child sexual abuse while at his business, Gigabytes Gaming Center. When they executed a search warrant there, deputies say they found a computer with evidence he committed the crime. Prosecutors are asking Roske to be locked up until trial.

