FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of a video game lounge in Farmington is facing child pornography charges. San Juan County Deputies arrested 47-year-old, Christopher Roske, for allegedly downloading and sharing images of child sexual abuse while at his business, Gigabytes Gaming Center. When they executed a search warrant there, deputies say they found a computer with evidence he committed the crime. Prosecutors are asking Roske to be locked up until trial.
Latest New Mexico News
- City of Roswell names new fire chief
- World-renowned opera singer Renée Fleming using music to help those suffering from neurological disorders
- Border Democrats vow to hold Biden accountable on his pledge to not build ‘another foot of wall’
- Sports Desk: 2020 New Mexico Bowl to move to Texas
- Farmington man facing child porn charges