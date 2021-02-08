Farmington man covers himself in gasoline, throws Molotov cocktail at police

*Video above contains graphic content

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Last month, a New Mexico man barricaded himself inside his home threw a Molotov cocktail at police, prompting gunfire. It all started when a woman called the police and told them her next-door neighbor, Humberto Vasquez, broke into her apartment.

“We were sitting watching TV,” the woman said on the phone. “He opened our door. It was locked. He came in here with a gun, starting s—, talking crap to both of us. I don’t know why.”

Police arrived on the scene and met Vasquez’s family who told police Vasquez had mental health issues. “Where is he,” police asked in the lapel video. “He is really upset right now. They are trying to calm him down,” someone on the scene responded.

It went downhill from there. Vasquez returned to his own apartment and barricaded himself inside, breaking windows and throwing shards of glass. Vasquez yelled back and forth with his family. “Please don’t hurt him,” you can hear a woman yell in the lapel video.

Police said the family continually disrupted negotiations with the suspect. “I have talked to you before, man,” an officer said to Vasquez in the video. “We are here to help you, alright?”

The family refused to leave. “Get the f— away,” one said to police. “Do your f—— job.”

Police kept trying to get Vasquez to come out. “We want to make sure everybody is safe, including you,” an officer said. “Nobody wants to hurt you. Nobody wants to hurt anybody, okay?” Vasquez responded, “shut the f—- up, b—-.”

The 46-year-old continued to wreak havoc on his own home, breaking more windows and throwing a handgun and gun magazine through them. Then, he doused himself with gasoline and threatened to burn the place down.

“In 30 years of policing, I have not seen a situation like this,” Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said. “One of the officer’s uniforms was soaked with automotive fuel at the conclusion of this event.”

Vasquez also threatened police. “I will come out here with a f—— knife, and I will attack you,” he said to an officer.

Vasquez finally did come out and threw the Molotov cocktail right at police, prompting their gunfire. Vasquez was shot in the stomach but survived. Farmington Police said he had another Molotov cocktail and two other homemade explosives inside his home.