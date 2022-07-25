FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington landscaper is accused of murder. Police say Guillermo Aguirre IV shot and killed Brandon York Saturday near East Main and Plaza Center. According to an arrest warrant, Aguirre went there to recruit people to work for him when he says York got confrontational.

Aguirre told officers he tried to use a stun gun on York to scare him off, but that didn’t work, and he shot York with a handgun after York threw a rock at him. He’s charged with second-degree murder.