Farmington man charged with making threats against Pres. Trump, Joe Biden

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man appeared in federal court on charges of making repeated threats against President Trump and presidential candidate Joe Biden. Steve Wayne Barton, 63, appeared in federal court in Albuquerque on Sept. 4.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Barton allegedly posted several threatening messages on Facebook from April 19 through Aug. 19.  The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico says the messages threatened the two major presidential candidates and other elected officials.

Barton is charged with one count each of threatening the president and threatening a major candidate for the office of president. Barton is currently out of custody awaiting trial and if convicted, Barton faces up to five years in prison for each count. 

