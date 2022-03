FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man has been arrested after police were called about an upset person with a gun. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday when police were called to far northern Farmington and made contact with 26-year-old Joshua Guillen.

They say he initially fled the area but police were able to catch him. He was found with a replica gun and was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.