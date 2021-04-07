Farmington man charged for alleged role in Capitol riot

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man has been federally charged for allegedly participating in the January 6 Capitol riot. Court documents state Shawn Bradley Witzemann has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

A criminal complaint states that FBI officials were able to link social media posts to an Instagram account registered to Witzemann. Authorities state that during an interview with the FBI, Witzemann admitted to being inside of the Capitol building on January 6 and that he participates in a nightly podcast called “The Armenian Council for Truth in Journalism”.

Witzemann allegedly admitted to attending the rally for President Trump before marching to the Capitol building and after making it to the top of the stairs, tried to climb the scaffolding to get a better view of the crowd with his cell phone’s camera. Court documents state Witzemann allegedly entered the north entrance of the Capitol building and made his way to the rotunda of the building where he took video recordings.

FBI officials state Witzemann sent three video files to the FBI that were taken from inside the Capitol building. The criminal complaint states that law enformcenet reviewed and collected video provided by the US. Capitol Police including footage recorded by police officers’ body work cameras.

Video footage allegedly shows Witzemann using his cell phone to record video from inside the Capitol building.