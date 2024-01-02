FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, January 1, a man identified as 27-year-old Payson Dickie was found dead at the door of a Farmington residence. Now, his brother, 25-year-old Orson Dickie, has been arrested and accused of second-degree murder.

During a police interview, Orson Dickie stated that he and his brother were drinking alcohol in their mobile home when the two got into a physical fight in the early hours of Monday morning. Orson Dickie said that during the fight, he slashed Payson Dickie’s face at least two times with a box cutter.

Payson Dickie left the residence on foot, and Orson Dickie went to bed, according to the interview. Upon waking up in the morning, Orson Dickie found his brother lying outside at the front door of the mobile home, unresponsive; Orson Dickie claims he tried to revive his brother, and then he called his sister, who told him to reach out to the police.

When police got to the scene, they found Payson Dickie dead with “visible signs of trauma.” After examining the evidence at the scene and conducting the interview with Orson Dickie, police placed Orson Dicked under arrest on the charge of second-degree murder. Police are asking anyone with further information on Payson Dickie’s death to contact detectives at (505) 599-1005.