Farmington man accused of shooting gun, hitting neighbor’s house

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police arrested a man accused of firing a gun from his yead and hitting his neighbor’s house Sunday. Taron Yazzie, 32, is facing three charges. One neighbor said a round went through a side door and pantry. Police say Yazzie came out of his house and briefly talked to the officer when they arrived, but he retreated inside. After some negotiations, Yazzie eventually surrendered.

“This was a good example of our officers working hard to de-escalate a critical situation. Time and distance matter in these situations. We’re very pleased this was resolved peacefully, and I’m very proud of the officers on scene,” said Chief Hebbe in a news release.

According to Farmington Police, Yazzie was charged with one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied building (no injury), negligent use of a deadly weapon (discharging firearm near an inhabited building), and criminal damage to property (less than $1,000).