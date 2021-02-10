Farmington man accused of shooting gun, hitting neighbor’s house

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Taron Yazzie | Image courtesy of Farmington Police Department Facebook page

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police arrested a man accused of firing a gun from his yead and hitting his neighbor’s house Sunday. Taron Yazzie, 32, is facing three charges. One neighbor said a round went through a side door and pantry. Police say Yazzie came out of his house and briefly talked to the officer when they arrived, but he retreated inside. After some negotiations, Yazzie eventually surrendered.

“This was a good example of our officers working hard to de-escalate a critical situation. Time and distance matter in these situations. We’re very pleased this was resolved peacefully, and I’m very proud of the officers on scene,” said Chief Hebbe in a news release.  

According to Farmington Police, Yazzie was charged with one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied building (no injury), negligent use of a deadly weapon (discharging firearm near an inhabited building), and criminal damage to property (less than $1,000). 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES