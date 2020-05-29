Farmington detectives search for tips regarding sexual assault

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with the Farmington Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance providing any information they might have regarding a reported sexual assault that took place early on Tuesday, May 26. Police report the victim knocked on the door of a residence on Behrend looking for help after several men attacked her.

According to authorities, officers immediately began searching for the suspects. Detectives reportedly canvassed the area on foot and have collected all surveillance video they could and are currently going through the footage.

The victim and her family are working with detectives to identify possible suspects. Anyone with information and who was in the area of Apache St. and 20th St. between Auburn Ave. and Butler Ave. from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. on May 26 is asked to please contact the Farmington Police Department.

Citizens are asked to only report tips they are confident relate to this case. Those with information can report it to the Detective Tip Line at 505-599-1068.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources