FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – More is being learned about the three women who were murdered in a Farmington gunman’s random shooting on Monday. People who knew them say they were pillars in their community and churches.

They say the untimely deaths of Melody Ivie, Gwendolyn Schofield, and Shirley Voita are being felt by many, including State Representative Mark Duncan (R- San Juan), who is related to two of them. “Aunt Melody and Grandma Gwen were just exceptional women,” says Rep. Duncan. “I know the son and some of the family members of the other lady as well. Mrs. Voita and they are exceptional citizens, so I assume that she is exactly like that as well.”

Rep. Duncan represents half of Farmington and surrounding areas in the Roundhouse. He says his own daughters, and even some of his grandchildren, went to Melody Ivie’s pre-school, which Duncan says she ran for 40 years.

Duncan says she impacted hundreds and hundreds of lives in the community. At their home in Farmington, letters posted in a makeshift memorial attest to that. He says both she and Gwendolyn were very kind and forgiving people. “She’d probably be the first one to put her arms around that young man,” says Duncan.

“I tell my kids ‘I love you’ almost every time I talk to them and this is a great reminder,” Duncan continues. “Just kiss your loved ones goodbye because you never know what’s going to happen that day.”

At the news briefing Tuesday, a common concern that came up was how the shooter got ahold of the guns he used to commit this crime. Authorities say one was legally obtained and the others look to have come from family members.

Rep. Duncan says as a representative of the Farmington area, he will be pushing to allocate more funding to mental health resources for people who are in tragedies like this. The City of Farmington is set to hold a vigil for the victims in the Farmington Museum at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night.