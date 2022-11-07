ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everything a young family owned was gone in seconds. The couple just had a baby and were moving from Arizona to Missouri, when they stopped in Albuquerque for the night.

Kara Carlund and her fiancé can’t believe they’ve lost everything. They stopped in Albuquerque Wednesday night when thieves took off with their U-Haul and the car they were towing behind it.

“We lost a lot of baby supplies and just things that our friends and family have given to us and a lot of hand-me-downs and family heirlooms we wanted to give to our daughter,” said Carlund. They were staying at La Quinta Inn near the Sunport. Surveillance video shows a moped driving into the parking lot.

“It’s just two men pull up in what looks like a blue moped. One of them jumps off, breaks the window, and they’re driving off in a matter of minutes,” said Carlund.

According to a criminal complaint, the U-Haul was found off Carlisle and Montgomery about seven miles from where it was stolen. Police found a woman rummaging through the U-Haul. She was arrested for stealing, but police haven’t connected her to taking the U-Haul.

Carlund said their car has been destroyed and she’s not sure what was left of her items stored in the U-Haul. They went on to spend the night in Dodge City, where they were worried about what little belongings they have left.

“We unloaded everything out of our cars, like we took the car seat base, we didn’t leave anything in there, we have learned our lesson to not take the chance and we were peaking out the window all night,” said Carlund.

Family and friends have started a GoFundMe page to help out the family.